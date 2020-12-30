The Russian occupying authorities do not clean up the seashores of the Crimean peninsula from garbage.
Photos from the Black Sea coast have been published by RFE/RL's Krym.Realii media project.
Garbage accumulated after the summer season has not been removed from the beaches.
Read alsoEven heavy precipitation not to help solve water shortage in occupied Crimea – expertFor example, real garbage heaps have arisen outside a tourist camp at the foot of Mount Castel, which is well-known for its unformed volcano in the form of a hill with a core of magma inside.
Garbage has also been accumulated outside residential buildings by the sea in the village of Lazurne.
In general, the Russia-installed local authorities continued to develop housing construction projects at the seaside. But the projects were unsuccessful: although the beaches are fenced with meter-high fences, there are only bare skeletons of building frames behind them.