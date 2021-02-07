The official named the condition under which Ukraine may resume the water supply onto the peninsula.

Ukraine has taken a tough stance on the supply of water to Russia-occupied Crimea.

It is possible only after the end of the Russian occupation of the peninsula, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service in an interview.

When asked whether Ukraine's position on water for Crimea is tough, Kuleba answered:

"Absolutely! Absolutely tough. Water will appear after the end of the occupation."

Previous developments

Prior to the occupation of Crimea by Russia, Ukraine covered up to 85% of the peninsula's demand for freshwater supplies through the North Crimean Canal.

After Russia occupied Crimea in 2014, Ukraine severed water supplies onto the occupied peninsula.

The Ukrainian authorities insist the resumption of water supplies to Crimea would be possible only if Russia ceases its occupation of the peninsula.

In 2020, the situation with water availability in Crimea became critical over droughts and the subsequent shallowing of water reservoirs. In many cities and villages, the occupying authorities imposed restrictions on the use of water.

Author: UNIAN