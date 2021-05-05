Winter-spring precipitation failed to form the necessary reserves.

Russian-occupied Crimea in 2021 will face an even greater shortage of drinking water against this year's volumes, says Deputy Director of the Ukrainian Institute of Water Problems and Land Reclamation, Mykhailo Yatsiuk.

The expert says winter-spring precipitation failed to form the necessary runoff on the peninsula, as reported by the Ukrainian online news outlet Obozrevatel on May 5.

"Winter snow hasn't solved the water issue due to dehydration of the territory. Most of the snow was used to moisten the soil, not to form excess. In May, the air temperature will be rising, while the water will be evaporating. The water issue in Crimea will worsen even more," the publication quoted Yatsiuk as saying.

The expert mentioned that last year, some water resources were left in the Simferopol and Taiganske reservoirs. Now, almost all reservoirs across the peninsula have dried out.

Prior to the occupation of Crimea by Russia, Ukraine used to cover up to 85% of the peninsula's needs for freshwater through the North Crimean Canal.

After the annexation of Crimea by Russia in 2014, Ukraine severed water supplies to the occupied peninsula.

In 2020, the situation with the availability of water in Crimea reached a critical level over droughts and shallowing of reservoirs. The occupying authorities limited the use of water in many towns and villages.

The Ukrainian authorities say the resumption of water supplies to Crimea, via the North Crimean Canal, would be possible only in the context of the end of the Russian occupation.

At the same time, experts say it is technically impossible to restore water delivery to Crimea through the North Crimean Canal since it has become completely unusable over the past years.

Translation: Olena Kotova, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko