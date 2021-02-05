The company has already fixed the mistake.

Ukraine's railway giant JSC Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) has accidentally published Ukraine's map without temporarily occupied Crimea.

In particular, the map with "Russian" Crimea was shown on the website if the option to view the train route was selected. The Ukrainian peninsula was assigned to the Russian Federation's Southern Federal District.

Read alsoDonbas, Crimea issue may be put to national referendum – Kravchuk"Ukrzaliznytsia, is everything okay with the maps used by the [Ukrainian] Southwest Railway? Or, as always, workers in charge of the website don't care whose Crimea is – the only concern is their pay rise? Then post the one of the [Russian] Rambler maps," journalist Oleksandr Rudomanov wrote on Facebook.

Later, the journalist updated the post, noting the company had fixed the mistake.

Russian occupation of Crimea

Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea in March 2014 after its troops had occupied the peninsula. An illegal referendum was held for Crimeans to decide on accession to Russia. De-facto Crimean authorities reported that allegedly 96.77% of the Crimean population had voted for joining Russia.

On March 18, 2014, the so-called agreement on the accession of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol to Russia was signed in the Kremlin.

The West did not recognize the annexation in response to which sanctions against Russia were introduced.

Ukraine's parliament voted to designate February 20, 2014, as the official date when the temporary occupation of Crimea began.

Author: UNIAN