The Czech Republic extradited two Ukrainians suspected of cybercrime and money laundering to the United States at the start of this month, Czech Television reported on Saturday.

Read alsoNSDC reports cyberattack on gov't agencies' e-document flow networkInvestigators say the two, who were arrested in February, were part of an organised crime group active in a number of states. The investigation into their activities has been conducted in cooperation with the FBI, according to Radio Prague.

A spokesperson for the Czech police's organised crime division said the two were highly-placed members of the group, which used state of the art cybercrime methods and opened bank accounts in this country using false identities.

Reporting by UNIAN