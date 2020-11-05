Personal data is disclosed in a list of soldiers' applications for land plots in the town of Dubno.

Ukrainian Ombudsperson's Office says law enforcers have initiated criminal proceedings over the publication on the Internet of personal data of 500 soldiers who had taken part in the Joint Forces Operation in the Donbas warzone.

"As a result of the response on the part of the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, publication of personal data was halted, namely date of birth, address, tax info, passport details, and telephone numbers, of about 500 soldiers who had taken part in hostilities (involved in urgent measures to overcome the terrorist threat and preserve Ukraine's territorial integrity) in a list of applications for land plots in the town of Dubno," the Office wrote on Facebook on November 5.

The Dubno Police Department in Rivne region opened a criminal case under Part 1 of Article 182 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of personal privacy) to verify the legality of storage, use, and non-consensual dissemination of confidential personal data.

Read alsoUkraine embarks on development of cybersecurity strategy after recent cyber attacksThis is not the first time personal data of Ukrainian citizens are being exposed on the Internet. In May 2020, a bot was launched offering for money personal data of millions of Ukrainians. In August, an unidentified perpetrator posted files with personal data of 6,907 Ukrainian servicemen on Telegram.

Cyber incidents: Other reports

Author: UNIAN