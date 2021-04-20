The stats agency also notes a significant excess of the number of deaths over births: 40 to 100.

The population of Ukraine in January-February 2021 shrank by 61,100, amounting to 41.527 million as of March 1, 2021, the State Statistics Service reported.

In the reporting period, 43,694 children were born against 51,085 reported last year, the stats agency says.

A natural population decline was recorded by 65,418 in the first two months of the year, while in January-February 2020, the natural decline was 49,653.

The number of people who moved to Ukraine during the reporting period exceeded by 4,269 the number of those who left the country. In January-February 2020, this indicator amounted to 5,356 people.

The stats agency also notes a significant excess of the number of deaths over the number of births: it's 40 to 100.

Data covers all regions of Ukraine except for the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.

Data on the natural population and migration movement is generated without taking into account the temporarily occupied territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.

Background

Ukraine's population in 2020 decreased by 314,100, amounting to 41.588 million as of January 1, 2021.

