Only 2.8% support the amnesty to all members of the armed formations for any crimes during the entire period of Russia's armed aggression in Donbas.

Over a quarter of Ukrainians do not support any options for amnesty for crimes in Donbas.

That's according to a nationwide survey "What Ukrainians know and think about human rights: an assessment of changes in 2016-2020" conducted by Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation and presented online on the occasion of International Human Rights Day, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

In particular, 25.8% of Ukrainians support no options for granting pardon to those guilty of crimes in eastern Ukraine.

Pardon for all participants in the conflict for the entire period of Russia's armed aggression is supported by 4.5% of the respondents, while 18.6% are in favor of pardon for all participants in the conflict throughout the entire period, but only for minor offenses.

Read alsoZelensky sacks Fokin from TCG delegation amid Donbas statements rowOnly 2.8% support amnesty to all members of illegal armed formations for any crimes committed during the entire period of Russia's armed aggression in Donbas, while 7.1% support amnesty to all members of illegal armed formations for minor crimes only.

Moreover, over 30% of the pollees could not answer the question about their attitude to the issue.

The survey was conducted on October 6-19, 2019 among 2,002 respondents over 18 in all regions of Ukraine (except the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the Autonomous Republic Crimea and Sevastopol). The margin of error does not exceed 2.2%.

Author: UNIAN