The residents of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions who wish to get vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to enter the Ukrainian-controlled territory without self-isolation.

The lists of such citizens will be sent to the entry and exit checkpoints in Donbas, as reported by the press center of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

An invitation for vaccination with a unique identifier will be the main condition for the entry.

Those citizens of Ukraine who are subject to self-isolation while crossing the Ukrainian-controlled territory are required to download the Dii Vdoma mobile application. Otherwise, they are subject to observation. At the same time, foreigners must have a valid insurance policy when crossing the contact line.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila