The "authorities" of the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic" ("DPR") want to deprive citizens of Ukraine who have refused to obtain the so-called "DPR passport" of civil and property rights.

That's according to the Spektr online edition with reference to "DPR leader" Denis Pushilin.

Discussions of the document on "DPR citizenship" are underway in the occupied city of Donetsk. It is written on the basis of the so-called "law on citizenship" of the unrecognized republic of Abkhazia.

It is noted the "law" will deprive the holders of Ukrainian passports with Donetsk registration of the right to sell their apartments and houses, buy any real estate and engage in entrepreneurial activity.

It is planned the so-called "DPR passport" will become the only "document" by 2025 that identifies a person and guarantees any rights.

So far, the so-called "DPR passports" have been issued to at least 15% of the population, the publication said.

Russian passports in Donbas

On April 24, 2019, Putin signed a decree, streamlining the receipt of Russian passports by residents of temporarily occupied Donbas.

In February 2020, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Serhiy Kyslytsia, stated that Russia had issued more than 200,000 passports to Ukrainians living in the occupied part of Donbas.

On December 29, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Oleksiy Reznikov said about 300,000 Ukrainians had been forced to obtain Russian passports in occupied Donbas since this is the way for them to survive in those territories.

