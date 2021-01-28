The minister noted that the online enrollment process would be simplified and deprived of a multi-step bureaucratic routine.



"The Ministry of Digital Science and the Ministry of Education are creating a single electronic platform for the enrollment of foreign students in Ukrainian universities. Together with the Ministry of Education and Science, we are preparing online services in the field of education. The online enrollment of foreigners is one of the future projects that will make life easier for applicants and students," Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov wrote on Facebook.

He noted that the online enrollment process would be simplified and deprived of a multi-step bureaucratic routine.

Read alsoFM Kuleba presents Ukraine.ua website to promote country"The stages of enrollment of foreign students in higher education institutions will be convenient. Students sending information online, getting offers from the university and electronic invitations for study (internship) in Ukraine. Applicants will be able to see all the necessary stages in the e-cabinet," Fedorov said.

In addition, the Ministry of Digital Science and the Ministry of Education and Science are working on a system for monitoring employment and a student's office.

"This will be possible thanks to the modernization of the Unified State Electronic Database on Education," the deputy prime minister said.

Also, the two agencies are preparing a concept and strategy for the digital transformation of education and science.

Background

In October 2020, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal instructed the relevant ministries to speed up the process of creating an interdepartmental e-platform to simplify the procedure for the enrollment of foreign students in Ukrainian higher educational institutions.

According to the prime minister, digitization of processes and the use of digital technologies will allow Ukraine to quickly catch up with civilized states.

Author: UNIAN