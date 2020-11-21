In particular, a prayer service was served on the Alley of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes in the capital city of Kyiv.

Ukraine marks the Day of Dignity and Freedom and honors people who were killed during Euromaidan events.

In particular, a prayer service was served on the Alley of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes in the capital city of Kyiv for those who had died for the independence of Ukraine.

Relatives of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes attended the prayer service.

The Day of Dignity and Freedom was established in 2014 by decree of the then President Petro Poroshenko.

The end of November is when the Orange Revolution started in 2004 and the Revolution of Dignity in 2013. These events have changed Ukraine's history.

One of the most tragic events for Ukrainians was the struggle for justice, which began seven years ago with protest rallies on Maidan Nezalezhnosti, or Independence Square, in the center of Kyiv. Later, the rallies grew into the Revolution of Dignity and Freedom.

The protest in downtown Kyiv was called Euromaidan, and the most active participants were students. A few days later, a peaceful rally turned into a brutal massacre at night.

The Revolution of Dignity and Freedom has become one of the most tragic pages in the history of modern Ukraine and forever changed the country and the nation.

