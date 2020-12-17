The fines will amount up to US$184.

The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, has passed a bill introducing fines for entrepreneurs if they allow people to enter buildings and public transport without face masks.

Government resolution No. 3890 on amendments to the Law of Ukraine on ensuring the sanitary and epidemic welfare of the population to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was backed by 241 MPs, an UNIAN correspondent reports.

The bill provides that enterprises, entrepreneurs, institutions, organizations that have violated sanitary legislation are subject to financial sanctions for allowing a person to enter buildings, facilities, public transport during quarantine without wearing personal protective equipment, including respirators or protective face masks that cover the nose and mouth, including self-made ones, or failing to take measures for a person's stay in buildings, facilities, public transport without such personal protective equipment.

Read alsoZelensky enacts law on fines for not wearing face masks in public placesAn enterprise, institution, organization, citizen – a subject of economic activity – shall pay a fine worth from 200 to 300 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens, i.e. from UAH 3,400 (US$123) to UAH 5,100 (US$184).

The same fine is provided for serving consumers without wearing personal protective equipment, including respirators or protective face masks that cover the nose and mouth, including self-made ones.

