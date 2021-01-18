The hearing will take place on February 16, 2021.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport of Lausanne (CAS) has set a date for the appeal filed by the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) against UEFA and the Swiss Football Association.

"The Court of Arbitration for Sport of Lausanne has set a date for the UAF's appeal against UEFA decision concerning the enrollment of the national football team of Ukraine in the technical defeat in the match of the League of Nations against the national team of Switzerland, which was to take place on November 17, 2020 in Lucerne," the UAF wrote on January 18, 2021.

Cancellation of Switzerland-Ukraine match

Prior to the match, Eduard Sobol (defender), Yevhen Makarenko (midfielder), and Dmytro Riznyk (goalkeeper) tested positive for COVID-19. On the morning of November 17, three more football players and a coach received their positive results of coronavirus tests.

The chief medical officer of Lucerne decided to put the Ukrainian national team in quarantine. UEFA tried to negotiate the possibility of holding the match with the Swiss side, but failed.

As a result, the Switzerland – Ukraine match was officially canceled.

On November 18, the UAF announced that they did not see the fault of the Ukrainian national team for the cancellation of the match.

The Switzerland – Ukraine match was decisive for the teams in the fight to maintain their positions in League A, as Ukraine had 6 points, and Switzerland had 3. Now the Swiss became third, and the Ukrainian national team left the elite division.

On December 9, the UAF filed an application to the CAS to appeal the decision on the League of Nations match against Switzerland.

On December 16, the CAS registered the relevant appeal.

