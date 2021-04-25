Dynamo Kyiv seal Ukraine Premier League top title, first time in five years

The victory comes under the leadership of Mircea Lucescu, former coach of Dynamo's bitter rival Shakhtar.

Dynamo Kyiv on Sunday, April 25, secured a confident 5:0 win in a home game against Inhulets, effectively sealing a title of Ukraine club champion of the 2020-2021 season, three rounds before the finish. After today's game, Dynamo became unreachable to runner-up Shakhtar, thus sealing the champions' title with 58 points, 13 points ahead of their closest competitor, which lost today's away game to Alexandria. Dynamo title: figures and facts Dynamo won the Ukrainian championship for the 16th time in history, setting a historic record.

Dynamo became the champion of Ukraine for the first time since 2016.

Dynamo now has 37 titles won throughout the years of Ukraine's independence (16 league titles, 12 Ukrainian Cups, and nine Ukrainian Super Cups). The Kyiv team are two titles ahead of Shakhtar (13 league titles, 13 Ukrainian Cups, eight Ukrainian Super Cups, and the UEFA Cup).

Mircea Lucescu became the champion of Ukraine for the ninth time in his career, winning gold with both Ukrainian giants – Shakhtar and Dynamo.

Dynamo is potentially able to seal a "golden double” this season if they beat Zorya in the Cup finals on May 13. Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko

