The 19-year-old football player will become a member of Dynamo Kyiv.

Right winger of Israel's Maccabi Petah Tikva Liel Abada will soon sign for Ukraine's FC Dynamo Kyiv.

The father of the 19-year-old football player Ronen Abada said that almost all the details of the transfer had already been settled.

"The deal has been closed; there are only a few technical details left. We are very excited and thinking about moving to Ukraine, but these are pleasant concerns," said the player's father, quoted by ynet.co.il.

Abada is expected to fly to Ukraine to sign a contract with Dynamo Kyiv on January 5.

The deal is believed to be around EUR 5 million. Also, Maccabi will receive 20% of the player's subsequent transfer.

Liel Abada's achievements

In all tournaments for Maccabi Petah Tikva, Abada scored 11 goals and provided nine assists in 51 matches.

He played in all youth national teams in Israel – from U-16 to U-19 (scored seven goals in 48 matches). He played five matches for the U-21 national team, did not score goals.

At the club level this season, Abad played 13 matches, scored four goals, provided three assists.

Author: UNIAN