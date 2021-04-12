Permits will be issued by the Ministry of Education and Science.

Foreign higher educational facilities are now allowed to open branches in Ukraine.

That's according to a statement posted on the website of the Ministry of Education and Science with reference to Cabinet Resolution No. 304 of March 24".

Commenting on the government move, Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine for European Integration, Andriy Vitrenko, noted that higher educational facilities in Ukraine continue their path toward integration into the European educational space.

"Therefore, from now on, the possibility of forming territorial structural branches of foreign higher educational facilities is laid down in the territory of Ukraine. Consequently, the world's best practices in higher education will be implemented in Ukrainian universities as well," he said.

Educational activities by a branch of a foreign higher educational facility shall require a permit issued by the Ministry of Education and Science.

According to the decision, a foreign higher educational facility at the time of submitting an application shall be included in one of the international rankings: QS World University Rankings, The Times Higher Education World University Rankings, Academic Ranking of World Universities - World Top 500 Universities, and occupy a position no lower than 3,000 ...

Read alsoCulture Ministry launches free online courses in Ukrainian languageA permit to create a structural unit of a foreign higher educational facility shall not be issued if it is a legal entity with foreign investment coming from the aggressor or occupying state, or a legal entity registered in the territory of the aggressor or occupying state, or a legal entity, whose ultimate beneficial owner (or controller) is a resident of the aggressor or occupying state.

Reportedly, restrictions have been imposed on the setup and operations of territorially separate structural units of higher educational facilities in the cities of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Lviv, Dnipro, and Odesa.

