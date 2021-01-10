In total, 2,914 households in 17 adjacent settlements were cut off from gas supplies.

Ukraine's Interior Ministry says gas supplies have been restored to all settlements in Poltava region following an explosion of the main gas pipeline Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod on January 9, 2021.

The ministry reiterated the Vyshneve gas distribution station had been disconnected due to the incident.

Read alsoGTS Ukraine Operator LLC says blast outside Poltava may be act of subversive activity (Video)In total, 2,914 households in 17 adjacent settlements were cut off from gas supplies.

Explosion outside Poltava

A powerful explosion and a fire in the town of Lubny, Poltava region, were reported on Saturday, January 9.

Later it became known that the incident was caused by the depressurization of the gas pipeline.

There were no casualties or injuries as a result of the accident.

The investigation will determine probable causes behind the incident, including the possibility of sabotage.

