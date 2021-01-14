For customers who have switched to the Annual tariff plan, the price will remain unchanged.

National Joint-Stock Company Naftogaz of Ukraine says LLC Naftogaz of Ukraine GSC (Gas Supply Company) is ready to provide natural gas to households at a regulated price of UAH 6.99 (US$0.25) per cubic meter until the end of the quarantine or the 2020/2021 heating season.

That is according to a statement by the Communications Department of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine, published on its website on January 13.

The tariff set at UAH 6.99 per cubic meter will operate under the Monthly tariff plan. For customers who have switched to the Annual tariff plan, the price of gas will remain unchanged, that is UAH 4.73 (US$0.17), UAH 5.24 (US$0.19), and UAH 6.45 (US$0.23) according to the contractual terms.

"Also, LLC Naftogaz of Ukraine GSC, as the 'last resort' supplier, is ready to accept all household consumers whose suppliers won't be able or refuse to supply gas at a regulated price," the report said.

Background

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, responding to a number of rallies held in some regions, instructed the government to urgently address the issue of gas tariffs for households.

A new gas price has been in effect in Ukraine since January 1, offered by gas suppliers as part of the competitive gas market launched in Ukraine for the households. In June 2020, the procedure for changing gas suppliers for household consumers was simplified as part of the implementation of structural beacons put forward by the International Monetary Fund to pursue the Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine.

Read alsoCabinet mulls fixed gas price for householdsGas supplying companies offer to buy gas in January at a price from UAH 6.99 to UAH 10.8 per cubic meter, while the minimum price is 11% higher than that in December and the maximum price is 20.5% higher.

In addition, new tariffs for gas transmission were introduced from January 1.

The energy regulator NEURC has increased tariffs for the services of 43 gas distribution companies by an average of 1.6 times from January 2021.

Since early January, rallies against the increase in utility tariffs have been held in a number of regions of Ukraine.

Author: UNIAN