She became first in the women's parallel slalom discipline.

Ukrainian snowboarder Annamari Dancha, 30, has won the gold medal at the Europa Cup – Lenzerheide, Switzerland.

This was reported by the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Ukraine on Twitter on February 6.

"Congratulations to Ukrainian snowboarder Annamari Dancha on winning the Europa Cup in Switzerland. Our athlete has become first in the parallel slalom," the NOC tweeted.

In the men's discipline, the silver was taken by Ukrainian athlete Vasyl Kasheliuk.

Annamari Dancha: Career Milestones

In 2019, Annamari Dancha won the first ever medal of the Snowboard World Championship in the history of independent Ukraine.

Dancha won three gold medals in the giant slalom at the European Cup – in 2009, 2010, and 2011.

In 2010, she became the world's junior snowboard champion. She won a parallel slalom competition.

Author: UNIAN