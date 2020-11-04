The official assures no curfew is planned.

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov says a new type of coronavirus-related restrictions, the so-called "weekend quarantine," may soon be introduced in Ukraine as early as next Monday, November 9, amid the spread of COVID-19.

Read alsoUkraine's government said to drastically step up COVID-19 curbs next weekCertain media earlier reported that COVID-19 curbs might be stepped up and the minister confirmed these reports on Wednesday.

"I don't rule out that [the introduction of] quarantine on the weekend is possible, that is when stricter restrictions will be in effect on the weekend. We are doing this to break the chain of disease transmission," the minister said during a morning TV show, "Snidanok z 1+1," on November 4, as reported by the Ukrainian TSN TV news service.

Stepanov also envisages the relevant move by the Cabinet of Ministers.

"For example, more shops will be shut down on Saturday and Sunday, while catering establishments will operate in the take-away mode. These measures will reduce the number of people [in public areas]," he said.

However, there will be no curfew in Ukraine, the minister assures. To this end, a state of emergency must be declared in the country, but the Health Ministry will not recommend this.

On November 4, the government is expected to consider further steps for tackling the epidemic in Ukraine, which ranked ninth in Europe in terms of the number of new daily COVID-19 cases.

Quarantine in Ukraine: Background

The adaptive quarantine was introduced on August 1. The Ukrainian regions were split into the green, yellow, orange, and red zones depending on the availability of beds in hospitals, the average number of PCR and ELISA tests, the ascertainment rate of COVID-19, and daily spread dynamics.

Quarantine-related curbs differ in each zone. The mildest ones are in the green zone, the regions included in the red zone will have to introduce the toughest restrictions.

On October 13, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the adaptive quarantine by late 2020.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov says the ministry has no plans to introduce a new lockdown in the country yet.

Ukraine's updated epidemic zoning took effect on Monday, November 2.

Author: UNIAN