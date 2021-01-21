The document will soon be posted on the ministry's website for public debates.

Ukraine's Health Ministry has developed a national strategy for cancer control until 2030.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov announced this during an online briefing.

According to him, when developing the strategy, experts of the ad hoc group took into account the fact that "it should be based on evidence and be realistic, given the available resources of our country."

"The recommendations of a WHO mission, as well as the IAEA were taken into account. Patient organizations were also involved in the development of the strategy. Rehabilitation and palliative care are separate objectives of the strategy. It is important to take care not only of treatment, but also of the quality of our patients' life," the minister said.

According to him, they plan to implement the strategy during 2021-2030.

Stepanov said that the strategy had already been developed and would soon be published on his ministry's website for public debates, and then it would be submitted for consideration by the government.

"We have already gotten a plan for this strategy," he added.

Cancer in Ukraine

According to the Health Ministry, over 1 million people in Ukraine have been diagnosed with cancer, and up to 80,000 people die from it every year.

Ukraine ranks second in Europe in terms of the incidence of cancer cases.

Annually, up to 170,000 Ukrainians are diagnosed with cancer, the Health Ministry said.

The Health Ministry has expanded the list of medicines to be procured with budget funds for the treatment of cancer patients.

Author: UNIAN