The two had been gathering sensitive information about the location of Ukrainian military.

Two residents of Zaporizhia region recruited by Russia's FSB have been detained in Donetsk region.

Security operatives found that the two residents of Enerhodar, Zaporizhia region, had since September 2020 been cooperating with the Russian special services, via a chat messenger. The individuals acted on instructions of their handlers to gather intelligence on the location of military personnel, as reported by press office of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

"Fulfilling yet another task, the culprits tried to lure an assistant intelligence chief of one of military units in Donetsk region into handing over classified data, promising a US$1,000 reward for information on the use by Ukraine's Army units of military equipment during the Anti-Terrorist Operation/Joint Forces Operation. The perpetrators, in turn, had been offered US$4,000 for their act of treason," the report says.

The assistant intelligence chief, approached by Russian affiliates, immediately reported the incident to security officials.

Read alsoRussia's FSB digging up dirt on Ukraine's intelligence chief (Wiretap records)In a sting raid on February 11, the suspects were arrested upon the handover of the reward.

The investigation is underway. The suspects are set to be charged with high treason.

Author: UNIAN