They are to meet their families soon.

Five Ukrainian citizens, crew members of the ARVIN dry cargo ship, which sank off the coast of Turkey's Black Sea province of Bartin on January 17, have arrived in Ukraine's port city of Odesa.

The plane landed in Odesa at 09:00 Kyiv time. Now the sailors are on the way to meet their families.

A rescue operation is still underway for another three sailors who are citizens of Ukraine.

ARVIN ship accident

On January 17, the ARVIN dry cargo ship sank in the Black Sea off the coast of the Turkish province of Bartin. On board there were 10 Ukrainians and two foreigners.

At first, it was reported that the vessel was Russian, later it became known that the ship was sailing under the flag of Palau and belonged to a Ukrainian company.

The ship was en route from the Georgian port of Poti to Burgas, Bulgaria.

The incident was caused by bad weather conditions.

According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, five Ukrainian nationals and one foreigner were rescued; they were rushed to a local hospital, but later discharged.

On January 18, three bodies of the ARVIN ship's sailors were found. Their identification continues.

Author: UNIAN