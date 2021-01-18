A search and rescue operation for other crew members is underway.

Three bodies of the ARVIN ship's sailors have been found after the Palau-flagged freight vessel with 10 Ukrainians aboard sank off the coast of Turkey's Black Sea province of Bartin.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers on its website with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

"According to the Turkish authorities, as of 10:00 Kyiv time on January 18, six crew members had been rescued (five citizens of Ukraine and one citizen of the Russian Federation), the bodies of three dead sailors had been found. Their identification is underway," it said.

At the same time, a search and rescue operation for other crew members continues.

ARVIN ship accident

On January 17, the ARVIN dry cargo ship sank in the Black Sea off the coast of the Turkish province of Bartin. On board there were 10 Ukrainians and two foreigners.

At first, it was reported that the vessel was Russian, later it became known that the ship was sailing under the flag of Palau and belonged to a Ukrainian company.

The ship was en route from the Georgian port of Poti to Burgas, Bulgaria.

The incident was caused by bad weather conditions.

According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, five Ukrainian nationals and one foreigner were rescued; they were rushed to a local hospital, but later discharged.

