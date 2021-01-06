In total, 18,687 inclusive classes have been set up in schools.

Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Serhiy Shkarlet says almost 43% of the total number of schools across the country have organized inclusive education since the start of the 2020/2021 academic year.

The ministry is seeking to create a quality inclusive educational environment for those acquiring knowledge, taking into account their needs and opportunities, he wrote on Telegram on December 5.

"Some 25,078 students have been studying in inclusive classes since the beginning of the 2020/2021 academic year, which exceeds the figure reported five years ago by almost tenfold. In total, 18,687 inclusive classes have been created in schools. Nearly 43% of the total number of schools this year organized inclusive education. That is, almost every second school in Ukraine teaches children with special educational needs," he said.

According to Shkarlet, a network of inclusive resource centers is working in Ukraine to provide a comprehensive psychological and pedagogical assessment of child development and offer assistance in teaching children with special educational needs, of which 635 have been established by the start of 2021.

