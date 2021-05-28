The man had been wanted by Austrian law enforcement officers since 2004 for bank robbery.

Ukraine's border guards have detained a citizen of Moldova who has been wanted by Interpol for over 16 years.

That's according to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Read alsoMFA Ukraine comments on ex-judge "abducted" in MoldovaIt is noted the Interpol database triggered at the Mohyliv-Podilskiy border crossing checkpoint during the identity check of a 41-year-old citizen of Moldova who was trying to enter Ukraine by walking.

It turned out the man had been wanted by Austrian law enforcement officers since 2004 for bank robbery.

The criminal was handed over to the National Police of Ukraine for further legal action.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila