Ukraine's National Police say violations of quarantine curbs have been recorded in the work of over 1,500 institutions since the introduction of a lockdown on January 8.

"Since January 8, law enforcement officers have revealed violations of quarantine curbs in the work of over 1,500 institutions," the agency's press service wrote on Facebook.

Lockdown in Ukraine

The Ukrainian government at an extraordinary meeting on December 9 adopted a decision to put Ukraine on lockdown for the period from January 8 to January 24, 2021.

Restrictions are imposed on arts and showbusiness events (concerts, performances, exhibitions, as well as on cinemas); entertainment establishments (discos and nightclubs, including a ban on the rent of premises for any corporate events); educational institutions (schools and universities), except for kindergartens; accommodation facilities, except for hotels and rehabilitation centers.

The ban is also imposed on the work of gyms, fitness centers, swimming pools (except in outdoor settings and for professional teams), while holding professional sports events is allowed with empty stands.

Catering establishments are allowed to pursue with takeaway or delivery only, while beauty salons are obliged to receive clients by appointment without making them wait in lines indoors.

State and municipal institutions switch to work from home.

Author: UNIAN