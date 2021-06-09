The suspect has been detained and served with charge papers.

The number of victims injured in a hand grenade explosion on Gagarin Avenue in Kharkiv on June 8, 2021, has grown from three to five people, including two who are 16 and 17.

They were hospitalized with injuries of varying severity, the National Police of Ukraine said.

An eyewitness reported the incident to the police at 21:53 Kyiv time on June 8.

"It has been established that there was a conflict between a group of young people and a 29-year-old male, during which he threw an RGD-5 grenade at them. As a result of the grenade explosion, five people from 16 to 33 years old were injured. All the victims with shrapnel wounds were hospitalized in Kharkiv," it said.

The evidence was sent for forensic examination.

Information about the incident was included in the State Register of Pretrial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 15, Article 115 (attempted murder) and Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The punishment for the crime is from 10 to 15 years in prison, or life imprisonment.

The suspect was detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. He was served with charge papers. He will appear in court soon.

Explosion in Kharkiv on June 8: In brief

On the evening of June 8, there was an explosion on Kharkiv's Gagarin Avenue. Initially, it was reported that three people had been injured.

The police's press service confirmed the information about the explosion and said that the attacker had been detained.

Local media reported that at the time of the explosion, there was a child nearby, who got scared and ran away.

Translation: Akulenko Olena