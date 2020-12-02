People must report violations of their rights to the language ombudsman.

Ukrainian Language Ombudsman Taras Kremin has said the service sector should switch exclusively to the Ukrainian language from January 16, 2021.

"In a supermarket and in an online store, in a cafe, a bank, at a gas station, in a pharmacy or a library, wherever you are – the service should be in Ukrainian. Only at the request of the client, his personal service may be carried out in another language," he wrote on Facebook.

Read alsoOn Day of Ukrainian language, "National Radio Dictation" airedKremin says that under Article 30 of the Law of Ukraine on ensuring the functioning of Ukrainian as an official language, all service providers, regardless of their form of ownership, are obliged to serve consumers and provide information about goods and services in Ukrainian.

In case of violation of their rights to receive information and services in Ukrainian, customers must contact the language ombudsman.

More news reports

Author: UNIAN