The Portuguese government has decided to pay compensation to the wife and children of Ukrainian citizen Ihor Homenyuk who was fatally beaten at Lisbon airport in March 2020.

This was announced by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Twitter on December 10.

"I was in touch with my Portuguese counterpart regarding the murder of our citizen, Ihor Homenyuk, in March, [I] demanded justice. Today, the Portuguese government has decided to pay compensation to the widow and children. I expect that after the investigation, the court will impose the proper punishment for the guilty," wrote Kuleba.

Incident at Lisbon airport

It became known in March that the police were investigating the death of a 40-year-old father-of-two Ukrainian citizen, Ihor Homenyuk, at Lisbon airport. It was initially reported that he had died of an epileptic seizure.

Later, the Portuguese media reported it was a possible violent death. Three officers of the Immigration and Border Service were arrested on suspicion of the murder of Homenyuk.

The police said the probable crime was committed at the airport's temporary detention center where he was taken after refusing to board a flight out of the country.

