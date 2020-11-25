He received 62.25% of the votes.

Lviv's City Territorial Election Commission has officially announced Andriy Sadovyi has won the mayoral election in that city.

Thus, he will serve his fourth term as mayor of Lviv, according to the local media outlet Zaxid.net.

Read alsoFive political parties get most support in local elections

The results of the processing of the protocols are the following, the incumbent mayor of Lviv received 62.25% of the votes (143,466), and his rival from the European Solidarity Party Oleh Syniutka had 37.75% (84,277).

While commenting on social media on his victory, Sadovyi said he was going to wait for five days during which the election results may be appealed, and after that he will join members of newly elected Lviv City Council for taking the oath at a special session.

Previous developments

The second round of local elections in Lviv was held on November 22.

According to exit polls, Sadovyi had over 62% of the vote, while Syniutka received more than 37%.

Author: UNIAN