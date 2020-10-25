The margin of error is 1.25%.

The voter turnout in local elections, which are being held in Ukraine on Sunday, October 25, was 13.5% as of 12:00 Kyiv time.

The margin of error is 1.25%, senior analyst of NGO Civil Network OPORA Oleksandr Kliuzhev said in an update on the voting process, according to an UNIAN correspondent.

"If we talk about the voter turnout based on a statistically representative number of polling stations in Ukraine where OPORA acts as a monitor, then according to our data, the voter turnout was 13.5% as of 12:00 with the margin of error being 1.25%," he said.

Local elections in October 2020

October 25 is Local Election Day in Ukraine.

Polling stations opened at 8:00 and will work until 20:00 Kyiv time.

Election commissions must summarize the voting results by November 3 inclusively, and announce the official election results by November 6 inclusively.

