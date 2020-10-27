Six regions have already completed the vote counting.

More than 90% of local election commissions have completed the counting of votes in the October 25 local elections and prepared the relevant protocols.

This was reported by the Media Relations Department of the Secretariat of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

"According to the information received by the Secretariat of the Central Election Commission, almost 26,700 district election commissions, which account for over 91% of their total number, had completed the counting of votes as of 12:00 on October 27, drawn up the respective protocols and transferred all electoral documents to the relevant territorial election commissions," it said.

This process has fully been completed in six regions: Volyn, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Sumy, Khmelnytsky, and Chernivtsi regions.

In addition, the process has already begun to transfer the protocols on the results of voting for members of district and regional councils from the territorial communities' election commissions (in villages, towns and cities) to district and regional territorial election commissions.

The CEC reiterates that territorial election commissions in villages, towns and cities shall draw up protocols on the election results for the elections of members of village, town and city councils, as well as the corresponding heads of villages, towns and city mayors. In addition, the territorial commissions shall draw up protocols on the results of voting in the elections of members of district and regional councils. The documents shall be handed over to the respective district and regional election commissions. The latter, on the basis of such protocols, shall establish results of the election of district and regional councils' members.

The regional territorial election commissions in 15 regions (Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Zaporizhia, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Rivne, Ternopil, Kherson, Khmelnytsky and Chernihiv) have already received 60 protocols. In nine regions (Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Rivne, Ternopil, and Cherkasy regions), nine protocols were accepted by the regional territorial election commissions.

Local elections in Ukraine 2020

On October 25, the regular local elections were held in Ukraine. According to preliminary data from the Central Election Commission, the voter turnout was 36.88%.

The elections were held according to the proportional system with open lists. No voting was held in Russia-occupied Crimea and Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Author: UNIAN