In 2015, the local elections turnout was 36.2%.

The voter turnout during local elections in Ukraine as of 16:00 on October 25 was 27%.

Olha Aivazovska, the chairperson of the Board of NGO Civil Network OPORA, announced this figure on Facebook on October 25.

Read alsoUkraine local elections under way on Sunday

"The turnout across the country, according to OPORA, was 27% as of 16:00. The margin of error is 0.84%," she wrote.

For comparison, the turnout in the local elections in 2015 was 36.2%.

Election turnout: CEC data

The highest voter turnout in during the current local elections as of 13:00 Kyiv time on October 25 was in Odesa region (without the city of Odesa) – it stood at 26%, according to rough estimates. This was reported by the country's Central Election Commission (CEC).

As many as 22.1% of voters came to the polling stations in Ukrainian-controlled districts of Donetsk region;

20.1% in Chernihiv region;

18.6% in Kirovohrad region;

18.3% in Zhytomyr region;

18% in Ukrainian-controlled districts of Luhansk region;

17.2% in Vinnitsa region;

17% in Volyn region;

17% in Cherkasy region;

17% in Ternopil region;

16.7% in Kherson region;

16.6% in Poltava region;

15.7% in Sumy region;

15.5% in Mykolaiv region;

15.5% in Kharkiv region;

15.3% in Zakarpattia region;

14% in Ivano-Frankivsk region;

14% in Chernivtsi region.

The voter turnout in the city of Kyiv was 16.2% and the figure in Kyiv region was lower – 15.6%.

Local elections in October 2020

October 25 is Local Election Day in Ukraine.

Polling stations opened at 8:00 and will work until 20:00 Kyiv time.

Election commissions must summarize the voting results by November 3 inclusively, and announce the official election results by November 6 inclusively.

Author: UNIAN