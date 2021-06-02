The Romanian specialist has signed a two-year deal.

Mircea Lucescu, 75, has prolonged his contract with Ukraine champion FC Dynamo Kyiv.

The newly-signed deal will be valid until July 2023, that is, for the next two seasons.

"We fully trust Mister and his development strategy. Not only is Mircea Lucescu a winner coach, he is a specialist who develops players and helps our club change. I hope the next two years are just the beginning of a new, victorious chapter in Dynamo's history, and we're very pleased that Lucescu will be part of this path," said the club's Honorary President, Ihor Surkis.

Read alsoDynamo Kyiv win season's "golden double""Over the year, our club and team have made a major leap forward and we hope progress will prevail. Having made the right choice a year ago, we have no doubt that the current decision will benefit Dynamo," added the team owner.

Mircea Lucescu: Career at Dynamo

Lucescu, who had headed Shakhtar Donetsk for 12 years, took helm of their bitter rival Dynamo Kyiv in the summer of 2020.

Under his leadership, the Kyivites won the Ukrainian Super Cup, for the first time in four years managed to pass through Champions League qualification, ranked third in their Champions League group, and reached 1/8 finals in the Europa League playoffs. In April, Dynamo became Champion of Ukraine ahead of schedule, and also won the Ukraine Cup.

With Dynamo, Lucescu became the nine-time champion of Ukraine. He is the first coach to win the championship with both Shakhtar and Dynamo.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko