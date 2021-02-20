The presidential couple also made the first ring of the Bell of Dignity, which will ring on February 20 for each Hero of the Heavenly Hundred.

On the Day of Remembrance of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska have honored the memory of the participants of the Revolution of Dignity in Kyiv.

They put icon lamps near the cross at the site of murder of Maidan activists, as reported by the president's press service.

Read alsoUkraine honoring memory of Heavenly Hundred Heroes on seventh anniversary of Maidan massacre"We have no right to forget the names of all those killed on Maidan. We have no right not to find out the names of all those guilty of this. We have no right not to build exactly the country, which they gave their lives for. Eternal memory to all who died for the future of Ukraine!" Zelensky said.

Author: UNIAN