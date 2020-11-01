Two candidates will compete in the second round.

The second round of mayoral elections in Lviv is scheduled for November 22.

The date was fixed by the Lviv City Territorial Election Commission, the news outlet ZAXID.NET reported, citing the head of the commission, Ihor Slipetsky.

Two candidates, incumbent mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovyi and former Governor of Lviv region Oleh Syniutka, will compete.

According to the final results of the first round, Sadovyi won 40.09% of the vote (91,131 votes), while Syniutka had 31.1% (70,682). The voter turnout was 39.47%.

Local elections in Ukraine

On October 25, the scheduled local elections took place in Ukraine.

Polling stations worked from 08:00 to 20:00 Kyiv time on that day.

Election commissions must announce the final voting results by November 3 inclusive, and establish the election results by November 6 inclusive.

