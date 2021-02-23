Nearly 59% of the population are Facebook users.

Some 51% of Ukrainians prefer the internet as a primary source of information, while 44% opt for television, as of early 2021, the recent poll says.

Only 2% choose radio and print media,the survey by Research & Branding Group says.

This is the first time ever that the internet tops the list of main news sources for Ukrainians.

In Ukraine, 59% of the country's residents are Facebook users. The top three most popular social networks also include YouTube (43%) and Instagram (30%).

Telegram is rapidly rising in popularity ratings (17%), with the number of its having tripled since 2018, while Odnoklassniki and Vkontakte have suffered the biggest audience loss since 2018 (with 5% and 3% still using it, respectively).

Also, every twentieth Ukrainian (6%) is on Twitter.

The most popular messenger in Ukraine remains Viber (57%). The top three also include Facebook Messenger (37%) and Telegram (20%). Almost every tenth Ukrainian uses Whatsapp (9%) and Scype (8%).

It is noted that in the country only a quarter of the population (25%) get no news from chats or messenger channels.

Reporting by UNIAN