Ships, motor boats, and a helicopter were involved in the naval drills.

The Navies of Ukraine and the United Kingdom have conducted a passing exercise (PASSEX) in the Black Sea.

The two-day event consisted of several stages, during which a group of ships and motor boats practiced maneuvering in lines and orders, along with air defense drills, repelling attacks from high-speed small-sized floating craft of a simulated enemy, setting up a smoke screen, and the like, according to the public affairs office of the Ukrainian Navy's Command.

In addition to the vessels, a Mi-14 helicopter of the naval aviation brigade of the national fleet was involved in the naval drills.

Personnel were also engaged in operations to relocate freight by air and traverse, conduct reconnaissance, cover the maritime situation in areas of intensive civil navigation, as well as staging a search and rescue operation.

Previous developments: Anti-terror drills in the Black Sea

Earlier, large-scale anti-sabotage exercises were held at high-risk facilities and transport infrastructure in Odesa region.

Participants in the exercises worked out a set of joint actions to detect and identify and localize "enemy" special forces, free "hostages" and eliminate the potential consequences of emergencies.

The exercises took place in conditions as close to the real ones as possible, including at night and under difficult weather conditions.

Translation: Akulenko Olena