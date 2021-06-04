As of year-start, some 70,000 orphans and minors deprived of parental care have been registered in the country.

About 10,000 children annually receive the status of an orphan and those deprived of parental care.

That's according to Social Policy Minister Maryna Lazebna who spoke at a traditional Q&A session in the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, on June 4, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

"In general, as of the beginning of this year, we have about 70,000 orphans and children deprived of parental care," she said.

Lazebna says 64,000 of them are being brought up in families.

"Our task is to make sure that more children are raised in families," she said.

The minister says there are already 1,236 family-type orphanages in Ukraine.

"Over 14,500 children are being brought up in foster families and family-type orphanages," she added.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko