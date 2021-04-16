The reservoir is filled with water by about a fifth.

Another water reservoir in Russia-occupied Crimea has almost dried up.

Read alsoWater shortage in Crimea: Russia cares about supply to military bases, not households – Ukraine official"Crimea. Bilohirskiy district. Balanovske water reservoir. There is little water. The reservoir volume is 5.1 million cubic meters, the water surface area is 41 hectares," officer of the 53rd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Anatoliy Shtefan wrote on Facebook, posting the relevant photos.

According to him, the reservoir is filled with water by about 20%.

Fresh water shortage in Crimea: Background

Prior to the occupation of Crimea by Russia, Ukraine used to cover up to 85% of the peninsula's demand for freshwater through the North Crimean Canal.

After Russia grabbed the Crimean peninsula in 2014, Ukraine severed water supplies there.

In 2020, the situation with the availability of water in Crimea reached a critical level over droughts and shallowing of reservoirs. The occupying authorities limited the use of water in many towns and villages.

The Ukrainian authorities claim the resumption of water supplies to Crimea would be possible only if Russia ceases its occupation of the peninsula.

At the same time, experts say it is technically impossible to restore water delivery to Crimea through the North Crimean Canal since it has become completely unusable over the past years.

