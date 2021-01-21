Local residents told journalists that even precipitation in January had not raised the water level in the river.

The Suuk-Su River, which is considered the longest one in southern Crimea, has dried up.

The river has become so shallow that it has already ceased to flow into the sea, as it was before, RFE/RL's Krym.Realii media project reported.

Read alsoReservoir supplying water to Simferopol in occupied Crimea dried up (Video)Local residents told journalists that even precipitation in January had not raised the water level in the river.

"Earlier, the river sometimes became shallow in a dry summer, but I don't remember that it looked so deplorable in winter. Moreover, there was quite significant precipitation in the city of Sudak in January," a local historian told journalists.

The length of the Suuk-Su River is 22 km, and many streams flow into it. The mouth of the river is located at the foot of Cape Alchak in Sudak.

Fresh water shortage in Crimea: Background

In summer 2020, restrictions on water supplies were imposed in the city of Simferopol and 39 other settlements due to drought and shallowing of reservoirs.

On September 23, 2020, restrictive measures for the water supply were introduced in the towns of Alushta, Partenit, and Maly Mayak.

The occupying authorities in Crimea announced they were preparing for a "worst-case scenario" with the water supply to the peninsula.

Prior to the occupation of Crimea by Russia, Ukraine used to cover up to 85% of the peninsula's demand for freshwater through the North Crimean Canal.

After the annexation of Crimea by Russia in 2014, Ukraine severed water supplies to the occupied peninsula.

The Ukrainian authorities claim the resumption of water supplies to Crimea would be possible only if Russia ceases its occupation of the peninsula.

Author: UNIAN