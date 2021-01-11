Reservoir supplying water to Simferopol in occupied Crimea dried up (Video)

In summer 2020, restrictions on water supplies were imposed in the city of Simferopol and 39 other settlements due to drought and shallowing of reservoirs.

Crimea's Ayanske water reservoir, the main source of freshwater for the city of Simferopol, has dried up. Read alsoEven heavy precipitation not to help solve water shortage in occupied Crimea – expert"Occupied Crimea, the Ayanske water reservoir supplying fresh water to Simferopol has dried up. A native harbor is as such – with a taste of dry mouth," officer of the 53rd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Anatoliy Shtefan wrote on Facebook, posting the relevant video. Fresh water shortage in Crimea: Background In summer 2020, restrictions on water supplies were imposed in the city of Simferopol and 39 other settlements due to drought and shallowing of reservoirs.

On September 23, restrictive measures for the water supply were introduced in the towns of Alushta, Partenit, and Maly Mayak.

The occupying authorities in Crimea announced they were preparing for a "worst-case scenario" with the water supply to the peninsula.

Prior to the occupation of Crimea by Russia, Ukraine used to cover up to 85% of the peninsula's demand for freshwater through the North Crimean Canal.

After the annexation of Crimea by Russia in 2014, Ukraine severed water supplies to the occupied peninsula.

The Ukrainian authorities claim the resumption of water supplies to Crimea would be possible only if Russia ceases its occupation of the peninsula. Author: UNIAN

If you see a spelling error on our site, select it and press Ctrl+Enter