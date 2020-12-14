Since August 24, restrictions on the water supply have been introduced over to drought and shallowing of reservoirs.

The so-called "authorities" in the city of Yalta in Russia-occupied Crimea are planning to pump surface water since the water level in the Zahorske reservoir, which supplies the city, has dropped to a critical point.

"Water pumping from Lake Mogabi will start soon – this will give us an additional 850,000 cubic meters and will allow us to ensure its supply to three areas in Yalta's western side," "Head" of the Russian administration of Yalta Yanina Pavlenko wrote on Facebook, as reported by RFE/RL's Krym-Realii media project.

Drought in Crimea: What is known

Since August 24, restrictions on the water supply have been introduced in the city of Simferopol and 39 other settlements of the Simferopol and Bakhchisarai districts due to drought and shallowing of reservoirs. Fresh water is supplied to residents by the hour, namely in the morning and in the evening. On September 23, restrictive measures for water supply were introduced in the towns of Alushta, Partenit and Maly Mayak. Also, water is delivered by cisterns to 29 villages in northern Crimea over dry wells.

The occupying authorities of Crimea announced they were preparing for a "worst-case scenario" with water supply to the peninsula.

Prior to the occupation of Crimea by Russia, Ukraine used to cover up to 85% of the peninsula's needs for freshwater through the North Crimean Canal.

After the annexation of Crimea by Russia in 2014, Ukraine severed water supplies to the occupied peninsula.

The Ukrainian authorities claim the resumption of water supplies to Crimea would be possible only in the context of the end of the Russian occupation.

