Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says the Health Ministry is requesting UAH 15 billion, or US$540.3 million, for the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

PM made the comment during an interview with the RBC-Ukraine news agency on May 11.

"In total, the Health Ministry asked about UAH 15 billion for vaccines this year. We've made changes to the budget to completely cover this year's needs, by allocating UAH 6.5 billion [US$234.1 million] in additional funds," he said, adding that this amount should be sufficient for 2021.

"This is enough to cover this year's needs. The needs for the next year are being shaped now. The Finance Ministry draws up a budget declaration, and accordingly, under Health Ministry's recommendation, they calculate how much money is needed to complete the vaccination," he said.

The prime minister added that a reserve pool of vaccines might be created the following year.

Perhaps, some kind of reserve pool of vaccines, which should be purchased next year, if it is necessary to start re-vaccination, will also be earmarked to this end. That is, this process is systematic, the ministries are working on this, and I see no reason to worry," he said.

Translation: Olena Kotova, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko