Negotiations are underway with all international producers with licensed vaccines.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says Ukraine is negotiating with all vaccine producers, except Russia.

"Regarding the sources of vaccines, there are two levels: we are negotiating at the level of heads of state, as well as negotiating with all vaccine producers, except Russia," he said during a Q&A session at the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, on December 18, according to an UNIAN correspondent.

"Of course, today with all international producers with licensed vaccines that have already passed three levels of certification and have the appropriate permits and licenses – the health minister is negotiating with all those producers at the level of the companies' top management," Shmyhal said.

Read also Razumkov doubts effectiveness of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine (Video) Vaccination against COVID-19 in Ukraine

On November 18, the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX) confirmed the reports on plans to provide Ukraine with a free vaccine against the coronavirus disease. In particular, about 4 million Ukrainian nationals will be able to get vaccinated in the first half of 2021. Later it became known that proper vaccination includes two shots at a price of US$7 each.

On December 4, the Verkhovna Rada allowed a fast-track procedure for the approval of clinical trials and state registration for vaccines or other immunobiological medications to be used to prevent the coronavirus.

On December 6, Chairman of the Commission on Biosafety and Biological Protection under the Council of National Security and Defense, Academician Serhiy Komisarenko said mass vaccination could be launched in Ukraine no earlier than the middle of 2021.

On December 12, Ukrainian Deputy Health Minister, Chief Medical Officer Viktor Liashko said COVAX had officially approved over 8 million doses of free COVID-19 vaccine for Ukraine.

On December 17, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said Ukraine expects to get the first doses of vaccines in March 2021.

Author: UNIAN