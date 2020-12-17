As many as 56% of Ukrainians back the government's decision to introduce a lockdown in the country from January 8 to January 24, 2021.
At the same time, 41% oppose the decision, according to a poll recently conducted by the Rating Sociological Group.
Some 52% of the respondents believe the spread of the coronavirus will subside due to the lockdown, while 45% disagree.
The survey also showed 76% of the pollees were well aware that the government had decided to impose a lockdown on January 8-24, 2021, another 20% heard something about this, while 4% knew nothing about the move.
Read alsoHealth Minister Stepanov warns about COVID-19 surge after holidaysWhat is more, 63% of the respondents support the ban on rallies and demonstrations during the lockdown, while 35% oppose it.
Over 70% approve the closure of gyms, cinemas, as well as restaurants and cafes amid the lockdown (25% disapprove).
Some 54% were in favor of closing schools (43% against), and 48% for closing kindergartens (47% against).
The fewest number of all respondents back the closure of food markets (31% for, 67% against), intercity public transport (23% vs 75%), and public transport (18% vs 80%).
Mechanics of the poll
- The poll was conducted on December 12-14 through computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI) using a random selection of cell numbers.
- The sample is representative of the adult population (aged 18 and older).
- Some 2,500 respondents were polled in all regions of Ukraine except Crimea and other Russia-occupied parts of Ukraine, namely certain districts in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The margin of error does not exceed 2.0%.