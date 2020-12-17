Some 52% of the respondents believe the spread of the coronavirus will subside due to the lockdown.

As many as 56% of Ukrainians back the government's decision to introduce a lockdown in the country from January 8 to January 24, 2021.

At the same time, 41% oppose the decision, according to a poll recently conducted by the Rating Sociological Group.

Some 52% of the respondents believe the spread of the coronavirus will subside due to the lockdown, while 45% disagree.

The survey also showed 76% of the pollees were well aware that the government had decided to impose a lockdown on January 8-24, 2021, another 20% heard something about this, while 4% knew nothing about the move.

Read alsoHealth Minister Stepanov warns about COVID-19 surge after holidaysWhat is more, 63% of the respondents support the ban on rallies and demonstrations during the lockdown, while 35% oppose it.

Over 70% approve the closure of gyms, cinemas, as well as restaurants and cafes amid the lockdown (25% disapprove).

Some 54% were in favor of closing schools (43% against), and 48% for closing kindergartens (47% against).

The fewest number of all respondents back the closure of food markets (31% for, 67% against), intercity public transport (23% vs 75%), and public transport (18% vs 80%).

Mechanics of the poll

The poll was conducted on December 12-14 through computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI) using a random selection of cell numbers.

The sample is representative of the adult population (aged 18 and older).

Some 2,500 respondents were polled in all regions of Ukraine except Crimea and other Russia-occupied parts of Ukraine, namely certain districts in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The margin of error does not exceed 2.0%.

Author: UNIAN