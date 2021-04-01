Some 34% are against.

Over 60% of Ukrainians back the introduction of a new lockdown in case of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

"A total of 63% of the pollees back the introduction of a lockdown in case of a surge in COVID-19 cases. Some 34% oppose it. The growth in support for the lockdown has been observed since early March," according to a survey conducted by the Rating Sociological Group on March 26-28.

Read alsoKyiv Mayor Klitschko announces lockdown from April 5In addition, 61% of the respondents expect the spread of the coronavirus will decrease amid the lockdown, while 37% think differently. Elderly people, women, as well as those who follow coronavirus updates are the main supporters for the lockdown and believe it will help flatten the curve.

What is more, 58% of the respondents often read news reports about the coronavirus, 21% do it occasionally, and 12% rarely. Only 8% of the pollees are not interested in such topics at all.

At the same time, the interest in this information has grown with the increase in COVID-19 cases. Elderly people and women more often stay tuned, the sociologists said.

Mechanics of the poll

The poll was conducted through computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI), using a random selection of cell numbers.

The sample is representative of the adult population (aged 18 and older).

Some 2,500 respondents were polled in all regions of Ukraine except Crimea and other Russia-occupied parts of Ukraine, namely certain districts in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The margin of error does not exceed 2.0%.

