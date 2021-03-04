At the same time, 78% of respondents believe being a housewife can't be considered a legitimate option for a woman's full self-realization.

More than 60% of Ukrainians believe that the main calling for any woman is to give birth to children, says a survey by the Rating Sociological Group.

Some 44% of the respondents "fully agree" with a suggestion that the woman's main calling is to give birth to children. Another 20% say they "rather agree", while 20% "rather disagree" and 16% "fully disagree". Another 1% found the question difficult to answer.

At the same time, 31% of respondents fully agree that a woman is better at raising children than a man, 25% rather agree, 27% rather disagree, 16% fully disagree. Another 2% found the question difficult to answer.

Also, when asked who brings up children in their couple or family, more than half of the surveyed, 54%, said they share an equal contribution. Only 10% answered that it was done by a woman, 31% said "more often by a woman", and a mere 1% – "more often by a man".

None of the respondents opted for "only by a man" option. Another 3% chose not to answer the question.

In addition, respondents were asked if they began to spend more or less time raising children amid the pandemic.

Thus, more than half of the respondents, 58%, said the amount of time remained the same, 38% said they were spending more time raising children, and 3% said they were spending less time. Another 1% found it difficult to answer.

At the same time, 48% of the respondents completely disagree that "being a housewife for a woman is a full-fledged self-realization option," while 12% fully agree with the suggestion, another 9% "rather agree", and 30% "rather disagree". Another 1% found it difficult to answer.

The survey was conducted on February 27-28, 2021 in all regions but the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas. A total of 1,500 respondents aged 18 and over were interviewed via phone based on a random sample of cellphone numbers).

Reporting by UNIAN